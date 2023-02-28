William Murphy

Lower Ballyhearney, Valentia Island
A private family funeral will take place for William as per his wishes
Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement
Enquiries to Casey's Funeral Home Causeway
Enquiries to Casey's Funeral Home Causeway
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus
Recommended
New report finds one in five commercial properties in Listowel vacantMar 3, 2023 17:03
Train on Dublin/Cork/Tralee line nearly derailed due to blatant disregard for rulesFeb 28, 2023 13:02
Gardaí carrying out enquiries after Kerry man was confronted by groupMar 1, 2023 09:03
Sheep killed in dog attack in CastlegregoryMar 3, 2023 17:03
Killarney hotel achieves Best Employer CertificationMar 3, 2023 13:03