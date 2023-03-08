William Moloney, Keylod, Moyvane. Peacefully, on March 9th, 2023, at St. Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Bridget, sister Johanna, brothers Michael and Patrick. William will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Tom, brother-in-law Brian, sister-in-law Christina, nephews Johnny, Michael, Brian, Thomas and Michael, cousins Mary Griffin and Josette O'Donnell, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on this Saturday afternoon at 3.15pm, with the Requiem Mass for William being celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.
