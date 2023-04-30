William Joseph (Joe) Griffin, Coolunane, Lixnaw, peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on 30th April 2023.
Predeceased by his parents John and Hannah his son James and his brothers Bob and Eddie. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his wife Mary, daughters Phil and Lillyann and son Thomas, grandchildren Emma and Holly, brother Pat, sister-in-law Rita, nieces and nephews and his many friends. Rest in Peace
Reposing at his daughter Phil's residence 41 Baile an Gharraí, Lixnaw, V92R6PH on Wednesday 3rd May from 5pm to 8m. Funeral arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw Thursday morning where the Requiem Mass for Joe will be celebrated at 11 o' clock, live-streamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream/ followed by burial in Kiltomey Cemetery Lixnaw. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Asthma Society. Enquiries to Casey's Undertakers, Causeway.
