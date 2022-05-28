William Francis Knightly, Ballybrack, Firies, Killarney.
William pased away peacefully on Saturday May 28th 2022. Predeceased by his beloved wife Ann. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons; Frank, John & Patrick, daughters-in-law Debbie & Winnie, grandchildren; Samantha, Natasha, Christopher & Dominic, sister Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine Monday evening (May 30th) from 6pm - 8pm.
Removal Tuesday morning (May 31st) to St. Gertrude's Church Firies for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in New Kilnanare Cemetery Firies. Mass will be live streamed on
