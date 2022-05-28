Advertisement

William Francis Knightly

May 30, 2022 07:05 By receptionradiokerry
William Francis Knightly

William Francis Knightly, Ballybrack, Firies, Killarney. 

William pased away peacefully on Saturday May 28th 2022.  Predeceased by his beloved wife Ann.  Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons; Frank, John & Patrick, daughters-in-law Debbie & Winnie, grandchildren; Samantha, Natasha, Christopher & Dominic, sister Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.  Rest In Peace

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine Monday evening (May 30th) from 6pm - 8pm.

Removal Tuesday morning (May 31st) to St. Gertrude's Church Firies for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in New Kilnanare Cemetery Firies. Mass will be live streamed on

Advertisement

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gertrudes-church

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus