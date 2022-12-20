Advertisement

William (Billy) Enright Jnr

William (Billy) Enright Jnr

William (Billy) Enright Jnr

Ballymackessy, Ballylongford and originally of the Corner House, Ballylongford.

Funeral Details: Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home Main Street, Ballylongford on Thursday 22nd December from 5pm-7:30pm. Billy's funeral cortege will arrive at St. Michael the Archangel Church Ballylongford for 12noon Requiem Mass followed by internment afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE

Donations,if desired, to Palliative Care Unit.

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Enright Jnr of Ballymackessy, Ballylongford and originially of the Corner House, Ballylongford.

Billy passed away following a brief illness in the wonderful care of the staff at the Bons Secours Hospital Cork on Tuesday 20th December

