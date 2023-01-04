William (Bill) O'Connor, Groin, Aghadoe, Killarney and late of Scartaglen.

Peacefully in the company of his family and in the exceptional care of the staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee. Beloved husband of the late Catherine, dearly loved father of Kathy and much loved grandfather of Erin and Aoife. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Tadhg Crowley, sister Bridie O'Sullivan (Castleisland), brother John (Scartaglen), sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Predeceased by his sister Kathy and brother Denis.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.