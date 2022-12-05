Veda Blennerhassett nee Kingston of Ballinorig West, Tralee and formerly Youghal, Co. Cork & Tallow, Co. Waterford..

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (8th December) from 6 to 8 pm. Private interment will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information-

Wife of the late John and adored mother of Dawn (Hussain), Grace (Pollard), Norma (Pollard), Honor & Ivan.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.