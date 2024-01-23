Tony Griffin of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee (formerly Barry’s Tea); died peacefully on 21st January 2024, beloved husband of the late Siobhán (nee Lucey, died November 2023), adored father of Anthony & Martin and dearest brother of Geraldine (Stack), Martin and the late Con, Marie and Patrick. Sadly missed by his cherished grandsons Daniel, Callum, Jacob, Harry, Fionn & Zach, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Pat, sisters-in-law Treasa & Cáit, relatives, his wonderful carers, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (24th January) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tony will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Private cremation will follow.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Strong showing from Team Ireland on Day 4Jan 23, 2024 10:12
Council CEO refuses to be drawn on role of fire service during storm as emergency line receives 150 callsJan 23, 2024 08:55
1,500 customers in Kerry still without power this morningJan 23, 2024 08:49
Corn Ui Mhuiri double header in Banteer todayJan 23, 2024 08:12
Tuesday local soccer fixtures & resultsJan 23, 2024 08:12