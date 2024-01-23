Tony Griffin of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee (formerly Barry’s Tea); died peacefully on 21st January 2024, beloved husband of the late Siobhán (nee Lucey, died November 2023), adored father of Anthony & Martin and dearest brother of Geraldine (Stack), Martin and the late Con, Marie and Patrick. Sadly missed by his cherished grandsons Daniel, Callum, Jacob, Harry, Fionn & Zach, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Pat, sisters-in-law Treasa & Cáit, relatives, his wonderful carers, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (24th January) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Tony will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.