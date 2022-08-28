Tony Browne, Ardrahan, Ardfert and formerly of Abbeyfeale.
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday evening (August 30th) from 6.30pm to 8.00pm.
Funeral cortège departing his residence on Wednesday morning at 11.30am arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Ardfert, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by interment afterwards in the Abbey New Cemetery Ardfert.
Tony’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link iTech Media | Live Streaming Platform (churchmedia.tv)
Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to the Parkinson's Association of Ireland at www.parkinsons.ie
Family Information: Wife Mary, son Anthony, Gerry and John, grandchildren Franchesca, Isabella, Jack, Nicole, Tom, Harry and Max, daughters-in-law Joanne, Nicola and Jenny, brother Gerald, sister-in-law Carol, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends
