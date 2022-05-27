Tommy Sheehan, Spunkane, Waterville.
Predeceased by his brothers Tony and John Joe and his sister Maura. Sadly missed by his brotherd Donal and Micheal, sisters in law Margaret and Rose, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended relatives, neighbours and friends. May Tommy Rest in Peace
Advertisement
Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, on Monday, 30th of May, from 6-8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, May 31st, in St Finian's Church, Waterville, at 11am. Burial will take place after in adjoining cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed on: https://www.churchservices.tv/waterville.
Recommended
Kerry TD says buying a second-hand car would be cheaper for touristsMay 27, 2022 16:05
Young Milltown family humbled and grateful for generosity on fundraiserMay 28, 2022 17:05
Kerry Senator horrified his photo was used by online dating app scammersMay 29, 2022 17:05
First premises in Tralee area connected under National Broadband PlanMay 30, 2022 08:05
Company behind Shannon LNG tells Taoiseach of fast-track solution to energy problemsMay 29, 2022 15:05