Tommy Sheehan, Spunkane, Waterville.

Predeceased by his brothers Tony and John Joe and his sister Maura. Sadly missed by his brotherd Donal and Micheal, sisters in law Margaret and Rose, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended relatives, neighbours and friends. May Tommy Rest in Peace

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, on Monday, 30th of May, from 6-8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, May 31st, in St Finian's Church, Waterville, at 11am. Burial will take place after in adjoining cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed on: https://www.churchservices.tv/waterville.