Tommy Corcoran, Ardcanaught, Castlemaine, Co Kerry.

Reposing Thursday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 6.30pm

followed by removal to St. Gobnait's Church Keel , arriving there at 7pm.

Requiem Mass for Tommy Corcoran on Friday at 12 noon

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Information: Sadly missed by his brothers Martin & Eddie, relatives, neiighbours & friends.

Advertisement

May he rest in peace.