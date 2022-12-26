Tommy Corcoran, Ardcanaught, Castlemaine, Co Kerry.
Reposing Thursday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 6.30pm
followed by removal to St. Gobnait's Church Keel , arriving there at 7pm.
Requiem Mass for Tommy Corcoran on Friday at 12 noon
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Family Information: Sadly missed by his brothers Martin & Eddie, relatives, neiighbours & friends.
May he rest in peace.
