Tommy Christopher O'Brien, Ruislip, Middlesex, UK and formerly of Strand Road, Tralee.
Waking in the Rose Room, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday evening (Feb 11th) from 7.30 pm to 8.30pm. Funeral cortége departing Hogan's Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 11.15am and arriving at St. John's Church, Tralee at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Mass will be live streamed on www.st.johns.ie
Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery. Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
