Tom Egan Liss, Brandon, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, on Wednesday 6th April 2022, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral cortege departing Lynch's Funeral Home at 8.45am on Thursday 7th April 2022, arriving at St. Brendan's Church, Cloghane at 9.15am for 10.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Cloghane New Cemetery.
If you wish to offer messages of sympathy to Tom's family, please use the "condolence" section below. Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, or Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7139128 or 0876865632
