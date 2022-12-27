The death has occurred of Tom Costelloe, originally of Asdee West and late of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Listowel.

Tom passed away peacefully on December 28th 2022 in the wonderful care of the staff at Lystoll Lodge.

Predeceased by his parents Ned and Minnie Costelloe brothers Martin, John, Paddy, Eddie and Brendan and sister Peg, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and extended family members.

Tom will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister Kit, brother Jim, nieces especially Ann Collins for her kindness and support, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand nephew, neighbours, extended family and friends.

MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Tom's funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Asdee on Friday morning 30th of December at 9:45 with Requiem Mass for Tom being celebrated at 10am followed by interment afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery.

Advertisement

Tom's family are conscious of Covid in these strange times and kindly request that people attending the funeral are very mindful of this also, please.