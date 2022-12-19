Timothy (Thady) O'Connell, Knocknacarra, Galway & formerly of Lighthouse, Ballydesmond.
On December 17th, suddenly at his residence, Thady, son of the late Jack & Mary and brother of the late Marion & Leonard. Sadly missed by his brothers, Patrick, Mike, John Joe, Dan, Anthony, Kevin & Brendan and deeply regretted by his loving sisters Noreen Murphy (Birmingham, U.K.), Nancy Russell (Burnfort, Mallow), Sheila Jones (Lakevale, Ballydesmond) & Alice Cronin (Ballydesmond), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces and a large circle of relatives, friends & neighbours.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam
Reposing at Tarrant's Funeral Home Ballydesmond, on Wednesday 21st from 6.30 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Mass for Thady will be held on Thursday 22nd at 1pm in St. Patrick's Church, Ballydesmond, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
