Timothy (Thade) O'Leary of Leam, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore, on March 5th 2023, Thade passed away peacefully in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of Cork University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Timothy and Nora, brothers Paddy, Aeneas and John (Infant).

Deeply regretted and fondly remembered by his wife Cathy, sons Pat, Aeneas, John, Timmy and Michael. Daughters in law Joanne, Maeve, Noelle & Kiera. Son in law James Maher. Sister Julie and family. His adoring sixteen grandchildren Adam, Jamie, Katelyn, David, Kaylee, Alan, Melissa, Emily, Éva, TJ, Alex, Izzy, Max, Kai, Aubrey and Sienna. Brothers in law, sisters in law, cousin Patrick Murphy, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

House Strictly Private Please

Reposing at O Keeffe’s Funeral Home Rathmore on Wednesday 8th of March from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Reception into the Church of the Holy Rosary Gneeveguilla on Thursday 9th of March at 11.15am for 11.30am Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Thade's Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore