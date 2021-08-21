Timothy (Tadgh) Carr, 2 Woodgrove, Moyvane and late of Barragougeen, Moyvane. A private family funeral will take place for Timothy, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Tuesday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert. Family flowers only, please.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Joe (Old Mill), sister-in-law Noreen, nephews Thomas and Kieran, nieces Maria and Carol, extended family, neighbours and friends.