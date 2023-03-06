Timothy Murphy ''St. Rita's '' Limerick Road Castleisland Co. Kerry . Peacefully on March 7th 2023 in the presence of his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital Dublin and previously the staff at the N.R.H Dun Laoghaire and University Hospital Kerry . Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Gertie, his adored children Tim and Joyce, daughter-in-law Bernadette ,son-in-law Padraig, his cherished grandchildren Séan, Darragh and Oisín , sister Judith Whooley ( Glanmire Cork ) ,nephews, nieces, all extended family ,relatives,neighbours and many friends .

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Removal from his residence on Friday morning at 10;30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Family flowers only please . Donations in lieu to the Castleisland Day Care Centre c/o Tangney's Funeral Home

Advertisement

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE .