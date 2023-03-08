Timothy Kenny, Marian Park, Ballyheigue.

Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home V92 WTK8, Ballyheigue on Friday 10th March from 5.30pm to 7.45pm followed by removal to St. Marys Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday 11th March at 11.00am in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetary, Ballyheigue.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Sadly missed by his loving family: Devoted wife Margaret, Son Patrick, Daughters Máireád, Patricia, Áine, Caroline and Shauna. Sons-in-law: John, Eamonn, Tommy, Jeremiah and Niall. Daughter-in-law: Anna Sister: Joan Brothers: John and Brendan, (Jim and Joseph deceased). Grandchildren: Leah, Dylan, Benn, Jack, Isabelle, Zoey, Callum, Saoirse, Hayley, Emily, Cora and Clodagh. Brothers-in-law, Sisters-in-law, Nieces and Nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry. House strictly private please.

The mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue.