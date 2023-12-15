Timothy Joseph Kirby of Knockburrane, Lixnaw, died peacefully on 14th December 2023, beloved father of Marianne and the late Timothy Richard, brother of Sr. Rita (Maureen) and the late Sheila, Vincent and Michael and uncle of the late Sean and brother-in-law of the late Tommie. Sadly missed by his loving family, nephew Andrew, nieces Siobhan, Collette, Claire, Mary, Veronica, Sheila, Maureen, Julie and Ann-Marie, sisters-in-law Pauline and Ann, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence in Knockburrane (V92 E5Y2) on Friday (15th December) from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady of Fatima and St.​​ Senan’s Church, Irremore, Lixnaw, on Saturday afternoon where the Requiem Mass for Timothy Joseph will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. Interment afterwards in Kilsinan Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Rest in Peace