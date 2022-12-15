Timothy (Brendan) Doyle, (Dirravara, Blackwater, Kenmare, Co Kerry). On the 4th of December, 2022, Timothy (Brendan) passed away unexpectedly. Beloved husband of the late Donna. Loving father of Crystal (Burns). Adoring grandfather of Joseph and Juliann and her partner Robert, great-grandfather of Callum. Predeceased by his sister Mary.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by his daughter, grandchildren, great-grandson, son-in-law Michael, brothers Michael (Brod) and Patrick, sisters Kathleen, Tildie, Eileen, Breda, Abby and Ann, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and his many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday evening, (December 18th) from 4.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal from O' Connor's Funeral Home on Monday morning (December 19th) to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in The New Templenoe Cemetery