Timmy O'Connor, 15 Desmonds Avenue, Castleisland and late of Nelligan's Bakery, Limerick Road, Castleisland.

Peacefully on March 8th 2023 in the presence of his loving family in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving family Mary ( Flaherty ,Tralee ), Noreen ( England ), Paudie ( Tralee ) and Siobhán ( Cork ), sons-in-law Mike and John, daughter-in-law Elaine, dearest friend Ellen Lynch, his adored eight grandchildren and cherished three great-grandchildren, sister Kitty Commane ( Castleisland ), sisters-in-law Peggy and Patricia, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 10/30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home