Timmy McCarthy Tullig Castleisland Co. Kerry and formerly of 4 Desmond's Avenue Castleisland . Peacefully at home on April 24th 2024 in the presence and care of his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Ann. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving daughter Elaine, son Denis ,daughter-in-law Katherine, his adored grandchildren Daniel, Christina, Seán , Darragh, Tadhg, Anna and Bríd, his much cherished greatgrandchildren Eamon, Donal John, Bridget, Fiadh, Isiah, and Elaina Lee, brothers Neily and Mike, sister Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all extended family , relatives, neighbours and many friends .

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Removal from his residence on Friday morning at 10/30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland