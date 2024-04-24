Advertisement

Timmy McCarthy

Apr 24, 2024 16:37 By receptionradiokerry
Timmy McCarthy

The death has occurred of

Timmy McCarthy

Tullig, Castleisland, Kerry

Timmy McCarthy Tullig Castleisland Co. Kerry and formerly of 4 Desmond's Avenue Castleisland . Peacefully at home on April 24th 2024 in the presence and care of his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Ann. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving daughter Elaine, son Denis ,daughter-in-law Katherine, his adored grandchildren Daniel, Christina, Seán , Darragh, Tadhg, Anna and Bríd, his much cherished greatgrandchildren Eamon, Donal John, Bridget, Fiadh, Isiah, and Elaina Lee, brothers Neily and Mike, sister Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all extended family , relatives, neighbours and many friends .

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Removal from his residence on Friday morning at 10/30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus