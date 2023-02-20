Advertisement

Feb 21, 2023 16:02 By receptionradiokerry
TIMMY EGAN

TULLIG CASTLEISLAND AND FORMERLY OF ROSCREA CO TIPPERARY

REPOSING AT TANGNEY'S FUNERAL HOME CHURCH STREET CASTLEISLAND ON WEDNESDAY EVENING FROM 5PM TO 7PM . REMOVAL FROM HIS RESIDENCE ON THURSDAY MORNING AT 10/30AM ARRIVING TO CASTLEISLAND PARISH CHURCH FOR REQUIEM MASS AT 11AM FOLLOWED BY BURIAL IN ST. JOHN'S CEMETERY CASTLEISLAND . THE MASS WILL BE LIVESTREAMED ON W CHURCHSERVICES.TV.

FAMILY FLOWERS ONLY PLEASE . DONATIONS TO PALLIATIVE CARE C/O TANGNEY'S FUNERAL HOME

