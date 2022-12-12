Tim (Timmy) Carroll , Nohovaldaly, Rathmore, Doon, Tralee, Knocknagree Co. Cork.

Reposing at O'Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Wednesday from 6.30pm to 7.30 pm, followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree, Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am . Interment afterwards in Rathmore Cemetery

Family Flowers only. Enquires to O'Leary Undertakers, Knocknagree.

Family Information: Beloved son of the late Jerry and Maggie and brother of the late Brendan. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, brothers John, Pat, Denis, Kevin and Jerry, his sister Sheila. Uncle Pat Cronin (Laxie), nieces and nephews Anthon, Annie, Julia, Adam and Iris, sisters and law an partners, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

His wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts.