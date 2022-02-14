Advertisement

Tim O'Neill, Ashgrove House, Ballybunion Road, Listowel and late of Ballyneety, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Requiem Mass for Tim will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.30 a.m., live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com

Burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Kerry Hospice Foundation, online at www.kerryhospice.com

Family Information:- Beloved brother of the late John, Michael and Noel. Tim was much loved and will be sadly missed by his wife Nancy, children John and Carol, grandchildren Robert, Ivan, Darragh and Eoghan, daughter-in-law Myra, son-in-law Christian, brothers Flan, Pete and Pat, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Tim's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

