Tim Clifford of Ballinruddery, Listowel and formerly Chicago and Kilsarcon, Currow, died peacefully on 9th May 2023, beloved husband of Hilda and dearest father of Patrick, Tony, Kevin, Joanie and the late Cathy and Tim. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Eileen Healy and Lil Dennehy, daughters-in-law Kathy and Sanny, brothers-in-law John, Tom & Bill, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at his home in Ballinruddery, Listowel, on Friday, 12th May, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm (Eircode V31 X972). Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Saturday morning at 10:15am where the Requiem Mass for Tim will be celebrated at 10.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow. Family flowers only.
