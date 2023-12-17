Thomas (Tommy) McNamara, Toor, Duagh.
Peacefully, on December 15th, 2023, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Seamus and Ellen, brothers Patsy and Joe, sisters Kay, Margaret (Peggy) and Noreen. Tommy will be sadly missed by his loving partner Veronica, brothers Sean and Jimmy, sisters Mai, Eileen and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Monday evening from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Tuesday afternoon at 12.45 pm, with the Requiem Mass for Tommy being celebrated at 1.00 pm, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
