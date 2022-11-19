Thomas 'Tom' Murphy, Iveragh Terrace, Waterville.
Tom passed away, peacefully at his home, on November 20th 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, son and daughters; Jennifer, Yvonne, Mark and Fidelma, sons in law; Mike, Cathal and Stephen, daughter in law; Larra, much loved grandchildren Dean, Ché, Mia, Luke, Adam, Finn (RIP), Cian, Elle, Millie and Evie, granddaughter in law Madie, sisters in law and brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing on Tuesday evening (22nd of November) at Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (November 23rd) in St. Finian's Church, Waterville. Requiem Mass at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed via https://www.churchservices.tv/waterville.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
