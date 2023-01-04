Advertisement

Thomas O' Grady

Jan 5, 2023 16:01 By receptionradiokerry
Thomas O' Grady

Thomas O' Grady

Ownagarry, Killorglin

Reposing Friday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 6.30pm

Funeral arriving Saturday morning to St. James's Church Killorglin where the Requiem Mass for Thomas O' Grady will take place at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin

 

Advertisement

Sadly missed by his wife Mary, daughter Noreen, sons Jim & Moss, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus