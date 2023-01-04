Thomas O' Grady
Ownagarry, Killorglin
Reposing Friday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 6.30pm
Funeral arriving Saturday morning to St. James's Church Killorglin where the Requiem Mass for Thomas O' Grady will take place at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin
Sadly missed by his wife Mary, daughter Noreen, sons Jim & Moss, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours & friends.
