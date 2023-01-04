Thomas O' Grady

Ownagarry, Killorglin

Reposing Friday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 6.30pm

Funeral arriving Saturday morning to St. James's Church Killorglin where the Requiem Mass for Thomas O' Grady will take place at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin

Sadly missed by his wife Mary, daughter Noreen, sons Jim & Moss, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours & friends.