Thomas (Katie) Coffey, New Marian Park, Tralee and formerly of Currow.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.40am for 10.00am Requiem Mass

followed by private cremation.

Requiem Mass for Thomas will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Pieta House https://www.pieta.ie/support-our-work/donate/ Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee

Family Information: Sons Adrian and Kenneth, daughter Lisa, their mother Phil, Lisa’s partner Kevin, sisters Mary (UK), Katie (UK) and Nonie (Tralee), grandchildren Seán-Michael, Fiadh and Ava, aunt, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.