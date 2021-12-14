The death has taken place of Thomas Hartigan, Late of Firies.
A Small family funeral will take place.
Funeral cortege for Thomas Hartigan will arrive at St Gertrude's church Firies on Saturday 18th December at 10:50am, followed by 11 o'clock mass. Burial afterwards in the New Kilnanare Cemetery. Family flowers only.
Live stream available at:www.mcnmedia.tv
Enquiries to Eamonn O'Connor Funeral Director Firies.
Family Information:
Thomas Hartigan (Firies Village) died on the 6th December 2021 at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Molly, sister Mary and brother Michael. Sadly, missed by his sister Noreen, brother John, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Our deepest thanks to Mary O'Brien (Nurse Manager) and all the staff at Heather Lee Nursing Home for the excellent care and kindness over the last two years.
