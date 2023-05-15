Thomas Coffey, Oakview, Killarney and formerly of London, England.
Sister Margaret, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing in McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 5PM to 6PM.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.40AM where the
Requiem Mass for Thomas Coffee will be celebrated at 10am
Followed by burial afterwards in Ahadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Mass will be livestreamed on stjohns.ie
Enquiries to McElligott's Funeral Home
