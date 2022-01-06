Advertisement

Theresa Cahill (nee Kennedy)

Jan 10, 2022 08:01 By receptionradiokerry
Theresa Cahill (nee Kennedy), Currow Ross, Currow, Killarney, Co.Kerry and formerly of Ballyvocugue, Askeaton, Co. Limerick.

Remains arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow at 12.30 on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery.

Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore.

