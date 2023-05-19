Teddy (Timmy) Nolan, of Toureenard, Knocknagoshel in his 96th year. Peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his daughter Mary, his sisters Nora, Mary and Peggy. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Sheila, daughter Ann (Lynch), sons Joe, Éamon, John and Daniel, sisters Eileen and Nancy, much loved grandchildren, Paul, Alan, Declan, Katie, Jack, Michael, David, Seán, Michael, Conor, Dáire and Timmy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, great-grandchildren Daniel and Mia, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, carers, neighbours and friends.

May Teddy Rest in Peace

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel, this Sunday evening, May 21st from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Monday at 10am for 11am Requiem Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel followed by burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

Live streaming of Teddy's Requiem Mass will be available on the St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page.

Advertisement

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Carer’s Associations of Ireland