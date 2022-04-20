Teddy Hennessy, Hennessy's Butcher Shop, The Village, Ballyduff.
Predeceased by his wife Nellie and son Dara. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Michael and Toddy, daughters Kathleen and Julie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at his residence in Ballyduff on Friday (April 29th) from 4.00pm to 8.00 pm. Arriving at St. Peter and Paul's Church, Ballyduff at 9:30am on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 10.00 am. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/
Enquiries to Lawlor's Funeral Directors.
