Ted O' Sullivan (Coom), (Gortbrack and formerly of Coomlumina, Blackwater, Killarney, Co Kerry.) On the 18th of January, 2024 Ted passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of University Hospital Kerry and surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Doreen (nee O' Connor). Loving dad of Martina, John Kieran, Olivia, Jacinta (Flynn) and Timothy. Adoring granddad of Kelly, Taylor, Tamzin, Daniel, Conor and Jordan. Predeceased by his parents John and Annie, brother Dan (Br Simon) and brother-in-law John Rice. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sister Joan Rice, son-in-law Bob Flynn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home Kenmare on Friday evening (January 19th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Ted will take place on Saturday morning (January 20th) at 11.00am in Direendaragh Church followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery.

Please use the online condolence book below as an option to offer your sympathies.

Ted's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.