The death has occurred of
Ted O'Sullivan (Coom)
Ted O' Sullivan (Coom), (Gortbrack and formerly of Coomlumina, Blackwater, Killarney, Co Kerry.) On the 18th of January, 2024 Ted passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of University Hospital Kerry and surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Doreen (nee O' Connor). Loving dad of Martina, John Kieran, Olivia, Jacinta (Flynn) and Timothy. Adoring granddad of Kelly, Taylor, Tamzin, Daniel, Conor and Jordan. Predeceased by his parents John and Annie, brother Dan (Br Simon) and brother-in-law John Rice. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sister Joan Rice, son-in-law Bob Flynn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home Kenmare on Friday evening (January 19th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Ted will take place on Saturday morning (January 20th) at 11.00am in Direendaragh Church followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery.
Please use the online condolence book below as an option to offer your sympathies.
Ted's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
Recommended
ESB says today's planned electricity outage in North Kerry had to go ahead despite sub-zero temperaturesJan 18, 2024 17:50
Kerry Thinks 2024Jan 17, 2024 12:23
Irish Coursing Club calls for multi-agency response to hare poachingJan 18, 2024 16:46
Kerry councillor praises health service for care he received after contracting rare life-threatening infectionJan 18, 2024 13:12
Kerry actress Jessie Buckley reveals she’s marriedJan 18, 2024 13:15