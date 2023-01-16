Tara Enright Walsh, Cluain Árd, Ballyvelly, Tralee and formerly of Ballygologue Park, Listowel, died on January 14th, 2023, beloved wife of Brendan, dear mum of Jamie, daughter of Willie and the late Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Kenneth, niece Shiann, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends and her much loved dog Cowboy.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Tara will be celebrated at 10.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ) followed by private cremation.

Rest in Peace.

Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.