Tadhg O' Sullivan, (The Shrubberies, Kenmare, Co Kerry). On the 15th of February, 2022, Tadhg passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at his home. Beloved son of the late Jimmy and the late Joan. Loving brother of John, Gail, Bernie, Paul and the late Margaret. Adoring uncle of Bryan, Robert, James, Rory, David and Lisa, cherished grand-uncle of Ben, Kate, Charlie and Maggie. Predeceased by his brothers-in-law Jerry and Jimmy. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his brothers, sisters, nephews, niece, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters-in-law Monica and Tríona, uncle Jerry, aunts-in-law Josephine and Maura, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening, (February 17th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Friday morning (February 18th) from O' Connor's Funeral Home to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney via Kilgarvan/Glenflesk.

Advertisement

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul or Muscular Dystrophy Ireland, c/o O' Connor Funeral Directors, Kenmare.