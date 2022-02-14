Tadhg O' Sullivan, (The Shrubberies, Kenmare, Co Kerry). On the 15th of February, 2022, Tadhg passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at his home. Beloved son of the late Jimmy and the late Joan. Loving brother of John, Gail, Bernie, Paul and the late Margaret. Adoring uncle of Bryan, Robert, James, Rory, David and Lisa, cherished grand-uncle of Ben, Kate, Charlie and Maggie. Predeceased by his brothers-in-law Jerry and Jimmy. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his brothers, sisters, nephews, niece, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters-in-law Monica and Tríona, uncle Jerry, aunts-in-law Josephine and Maura, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening, (February 17th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Friday morning (February 18th) from O' Connor's Funeral Home to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney via Kilgarvan/Glenflesk.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul or Muscular Dystrophy Ireland, c/o O' Connor Funeral Directors, Kenmare.
Recommended
Two Kerry venues honoured at wedding venue awardsFeb 14, 2022 13:02
Sale of Ballybunion's Golf Hotel completed but no re-opening date confirmedFeb 15, 2022 13:02
Kerry couple travelling to Ukraine to meet baby son born via surrogateFeb 16, 2022 13:02
Castleisland brothers' conviction first case of UK-Irish cooperation in tradesmen scam probesFeb 16, 2022 13:02
Over 100 fines for illegal parking on night of Kerry/ Dublin game in TraleeFeb 16, 2022 10:02