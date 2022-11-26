Sylvester (Bob) Mc Carthy, Clogherane, Lauragh, Kenmare; passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Bantry General Hospital and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Kinsella), loving dad of John, Catherine and Bridget, adoring grandad (GG) of Julie, Thomas, Fionán, Molly and Isabelle. Predeceased by his parents Florence and Julia, brothers Michael and Felix, sisters Mary, Kay, Nora, Julia and Margaret. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Morgan, daughter-in-law Norma, brother-in-law Thomas, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm.
Removal from his son John's home on Wednesday morning, travelling via Glenmore Lake to St. Killian's Church, Lauragh, where the Requiem mass for Slyvester (Bob) Mc Carthy will be celebrated at 11am.
Mass will be live streamed and available to view at 2.00pm on http://www.mycondolences.ie/live-recorded.php followed by burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery.
