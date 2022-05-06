Stephen Teahan, Capetown South Africa and formerly of London & Beaufort.
Funeral arriving to St. James's Church Killorglin on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Family Information:- Survived by his loving partner Angelique and their four children; Gina, Keena, Malakai and Eliana-Hope.
Son of the late Stephen (Steve) and sadly missed by his mother Mary, brothers Peter, Daniel & John, aunts Kay, Margaret & Mary, uncles Seamus, Gerald, Patrick, John & Joe, sister-in-law Elaine, nieces Marella, Sophie, Marissa & Athena, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
Rest in Peace
Recommended
Rural Kerry villages could benefit from new fund to improve waste water servicesMay 7, 2022 11:05
Darkness Into Light events at eight locations in Kerry tomorrow morningMay 6, 2022 17:05
Saturday local GAA fixtures & resultsMay 7, 2022 09:05
Kerry team named for Munster semi-finalMay 6, 2022 13:05
Over €200,000 raised for young Mid-Kerry family who lost parents to cancerMay 6, 2022 13:05