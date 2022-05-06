Advertisement

Stephen Teahan.

May 7, 2022 12:05 By receptionradiokerry
Stephen Teahan.

Stephen Teahan, Capetown South Africa and formerly of London & Beaufort.

Funeral arriving to St. James's Church Killorglin on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.  Mass will be live streamed on  https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family Information:- Survived by his loving partner Angelique and their four children; Gina, Keena, Malakai and Eliana-Hope.

Son of the late Stephen (Steve) and sadly missed by his mother Mary, brothers Peter, Daniel & John, aunts Kay, Margaret & Mary, uncles Seamus, Gerald, Patrick, John & Joe, sister-in-law Elaine, nieces Marella, Sophie, Marissa & Athena, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

