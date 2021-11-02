Advertisement

Sr. Carmel O' Leary

Nov 3, 2021 15:11 By receptionradiokerry
Holy Cross Convent, Killarney and formerly of Gneeveguilla.

Reposing at Holy Cross Convent Chapel on Thursday from 2.30 pm to 4.00 for family members only. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Friday morning at 9.50am with Requiem Mass for Sr Carmel at 10.30am, Interment afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

