Siobhan Dowling (Nee Hoare) Stradbally, Castlegregory and formerly of Ballyferriter Post Office
Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory Tuesday Evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm
Funeral Cortege arriving on Wednesday to St Mary's Church Castlegregory at 11.40am for 12 Noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.
No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research care of Sean Lynch Funeral Director Castlegregory
