Shelia O’Connor née Keane, 12 Hillcrest Park, Strandhill, Co. Sligo and late of Dirra, Asdee, Listowel.

October 3rd 2022 peacefully at her home surrounded by her devoted family. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Dearly loved mother of Paddy, Majella Keeler (Moycullen), Julie Feehily and Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Tom ((Lavagh), sisters Eileen Costello (Lisselton) and Mary T O’Connor (Limerick), sons-in-law Micheál and Alan, daughter-in-law Nicola, Julia, in-laws, grandchildren, Cillian, Rachel, Sophie, Aoife, Stephen, Rory and Nathan, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at the family home at 12 Hillcrest Park from 4.00pm to 8.00pm on Tuesday, October 4th. Home private to family and friends at all other times please. Mass of the resurrection at 2.30pm on Wednesday in Saint Patrick’s Church, Strandhill. Burial follows in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed at www.churchservices.tv/strandhill