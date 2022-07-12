Sheila O'Shea, Keelnabrack Upper, High Road, Glenbeigh.

Peacefully, in the company of her sister Kathleen and brother in law Francie. Pre-deceased by her sister Maureen. Sadly missed by relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Brennan's Funeral Home, Glenbeigh this Thursday evening (14th of July) between 6pm and 8pm. Requiem Mass for Sheila will take place in St. James' Church, Glenbeigh, at 11am on Friday (15th) followed by burial in the Killeen Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

Advertisement

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh