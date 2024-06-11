Advertisement
Republic of Ireland travel to Portugal

Jun 11, 2024
Republic of Ireland travel to Portugal
The Republic of Ireland will look to build on last week's win over Hungary tonight.

John O'Shea's team play Portugal in Aviero, where kick-off is at 7.45pm.

The game could mark the final time Cristiano Ronaldo plays for his country on home soil.

Northern Ireland are also in friendly action this evening - they play Andorra in the Spanish city of Murcia at the same time.

The Republic of Ireland under-21s are also in action today.

Jim Crawford's side play the England under-20s in Zagreb from 3pm Irish time.

Johnny Kenny won't be involved as he has returned to Shamrock Rovers ahead of their game against St Pat's on Thursday.

