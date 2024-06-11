Republic of Ireland travel to Portugal

The Republic of Ireland will look to build on last week's win over Hungary tonight.

John O'Shea's team play Portugal in Aviero, where kick-off is at 7.45pm.

The game could mark the final time Cristiano Ronaldo plays for his country on home soil.

Northern Ireland are also in friendly action this evening - they play Andorra in the Spanish city of Murcia at the same time.

The Republic of Ireland under-21s are also in action today.

Jim Crawford's side play the England under-20s in Zagreb from 3pm Irish time.

Johnny Kenny won't be involved as he has returned to Shamrock Rovers ahead of their game against St Pat's on Thursday.