Adeleke satisfied with silver

Rhasidat Adeleke claimed another medal for Ireland at the European Athletics Championships in Rome last night.

The Tallaght woman took silver in the final of the 400-metres, setting a new national record in a time of 49.07 seconds.

Adeleke says she was satisfied with her performance.

Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek won gold, while Sharlene Mawdsley finished in eighth place.

Today, the Irish interest begins with the men's 4-by-400 metres relay team due on track for their heat at 9:45am.

The women's 4 x 400m team are also in action, but Rhasidat Adeleke won't be part of the Irish line-up.

Sophie Becker, Lauren Cadden, Phil Healy and Sharlene Mawdsley have been chosen to fill the four spots.