Sheila Kelliher née Foley, Fermoyle, Castlegregory, London and Gloucestershire, England, died on Thursday 19th March 2020.

Predeceased by her loving husband Billy and their son, Terry. Loved and sadly missed by her children, Tina and Alan, her grandson Roy and his partner Pam, her sister Eileen, brother-in-law Pat, her brother Jeremiah and his wife Diane, extended family, relatives throughout Ireland, and all her friends in Kerry and all over the U.K.

May Her Beautiful Soul Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place for Sheila in St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory, on Saturday, 6th August 2022 at 11.00 am (live streamed on Castlegregory Parish Facebook Live). Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery. All are welcome.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to the Kerry Hospice or care of Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, or Hogans Funeral Home