Sheila FITZSIMONS (née McCarthy)

Beechwood Drive, Greystones, Limerick & originally Abbeydorney, Co. Kerry.

Sheila died peacefully at her home in Kerry, on 7th February 2023.

Beloved wife of the late Gerard and dearest mother of Rosaleen, Gearóid and the late Bríd & Marisa. Sadly missed by her loving children, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Séan, Fionn, and Daire, Brianna and Aoibhe, their mother Maria, sisters Mary & Bridie, sister-in-law Eileen, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, kind neighbours, carers, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate Limerick on Thursday, 9th February, from 5:30pm. Removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 10th February at 11am, will be live streamed here .

Funeral afterwards to Abbey (New) Cemetery, Ardfert, Co. Kerry (arr. 2pm approx.).

The family have requested funeral attendees wear bright colours please.

Messages of sympathy may be conveyed through the condolences section or, www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home Limerick .