Sheila Eileen Moloney nee Clifford, Kilcolman, Milltown and formerly of Ballyhar, Killarney.
Reposing Sunday evening (May 8th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 6pm - 8pm. Removal Monday afternoon from Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on; https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart.
Family Information:- Much loved and missed by her sisters Brenda & Maura and her brother Teddy Clifford,
her son John Moloney & grandchildren Caitlin, Christian, Matthew & Timothy, extended family & friends. Predeceased by her husband Owen & daughter Sheila.
