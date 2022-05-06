Advertisement

Sheila Eileen Moloney nee Clifford.

Sheila Eileen Moloney nee Clifford, Kilcolman, Milltown and formerly of Ballyhar, Killarney.

Reposing Sunday evening (May 8th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 6pm - 8pm.  Removal Monday afternoon from Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm.  Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on;  https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart.

Family Information:-   Much loved and missed by her sisters Brenda & Maura and her brother Teddy Clifford,

her son John Moloney & grandchildren Caitlin, Christian, Matthew & Timothy, extended family & friends. Predeceased by her husband Owen & daughter Sheila.

